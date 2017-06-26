Innovation Pharma completes treatment in mid-stage study of Brilacidin in inflammatory bowel disease

Innovation Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:IPIX +0.7% ) announces the completion of the treatment period in its open-label, proof-of-concept Phase 2 clinical trial assessing Brilacidin for the treatment of mild-to-moderate ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis, two types of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Top-line results will be presented at the Drug Discovery & Therapy World Congress in Boston July 13.

Brilacidin is a member of a new class of antibiotics called defensin-mimetics which are modeled after host defense proteins. These are the "front line" of defense in the human immune system.