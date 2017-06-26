EQT on the move after Mountain Valley pipeline gets environmental OK

EQT Corp. (EQT +2.7%) extends Friday's 8% gain that followed the FERC's final environmental impact statement for the $3.5B Mountain Valley pipeline that said the project would have “limited adverse environmental impacts."
Analysts at RBC Capital believe receipt of the final EIS is "a positive step towards meeting the 4Q18 in-service date for the midstream project."
Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 303-mile, 2B cf/day capacity line that would span from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia, is joint venture of EQT, NextEra Energy (NEE +1%), Con Edison (ED +0.6%), WGL Midstream (WGL +0.1%) and RGC Midstream (RGCO +7.8%).