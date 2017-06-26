Enerplus an E&P to own in current oil environment, Macquarie analyst says

Enerplus (ERF +1% ) is not as affected by a lower crude oil outlook through 2019 as its oil-weighted peers, Macquarie analyst Brian Kristjansen says, adding that he sees ERF as having the best balance sheet in the yield space aside from royalty companies.

ERF’s Fort Berthold lands are the best in the Bakken and are the most "grossly underdilled" at 1-2 wells per drill spacing unit vs. peers at 10-15, and ERF management has stated a desire to expand its Bakken position, Kristjansen writes.

Macquarie rates ERF at Outperform with a C$16.50 price target.

Source: Bloomberg First Word