Under pressure, IAC drops dilutive share-class plan

IAC (IAC -0.2% ) has scrapped a plan to build a new class of nonvoting stock, a move that would have secured control of the company indefinitely for mogul Barry Diller, according to the California Public Employees' Retirement System.

A CalPERS lawsuit challenging the new class structure has prompted the company to drop the plan. The system owns about 0.26% of the company, while Diller holds 44% of the company's voting power through owning every "supervoting" class B share (10 votes for every one vote held by common shareholders).

A new structure (nonvoting class C stock) would have further diluted voting power of ordinary shareholders and protected Diller from being diluted. (SEC filing)