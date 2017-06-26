Revised version of GOP's healthcare bill expected today

Reuters reports that Senate Republicans should release a revised version of their plan to replace Obamacare sometime today. Whether the changes can bring in enough votes for passage remains unclear.

One probable change is a new provision that encourages the young and healthy to buy insurance.

Opinions cover quite a bit of ground. Conservative Republicans perceive the bill does not go far enough to repeal the Affordable Care Act while moderate Republicans are wary of any bill similar to the House's version, especially if it results in people dropping coverage. Even President Trump has described the Senate version as "mean."

