FORM Holdings joins Russell Microcap Index

FORM Holdings (FH -2.8% ) has been added to the Russell Microcap Index, the company notes.

The move came as part of an annual reconstitution over the weekend.

FORM Holdings has a market cap of about $35.4M; it acquired XpresSpa in December to pursue health and wellness services.

"Our operational transition is nearly complete and we expect our improving operations, along with the addition to the Russell Microcap Index, will help increase our visibility within the investment community," says CEO Andrew Perlman.