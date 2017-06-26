Goldman trims Q2 growth estimate; 10-year yield at new low

Core durable goods orders for May rose just 0.1% vs. 0.5% expected, and April's print was revised lower.

It suggests a slower pace of business investment growth, says Goldman economist Spencer Hill. The bank cuts its Q2 GDP growth forecast to 2.3% from 2.5%.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow guess, meanwhile, remains unchanged at 2.9%. One month ago, that tracker was expecting growth to be north of 4%.