Alnylam priced at perfection - JPMorgan; shares off 5%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY -4.6% ) takes a breather from its recent run-up. Shares are down on modest profit taking after more than doubling since Q1.

JPMorgan's Anupam Rama is bearish on the stock near-term calling it "priced for perfection." The next key event is the release of data on hemophilia candidate fitusiran ~July 10. Results from the Phase 3 APOLLO study supporting TTR candidate patisiran should be available in September.

Stifel's Annabel Samimy questions the size of fitusiran's market opportunity, adopting a "wait and see" attitude on "uncertainties" related to broader use.

Sell-siders have 9 Buy and 9 Hold ratings on the stock. Average price target is $76 (6% downside risk).

Source: Bloomberg First Word