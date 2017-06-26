Nintendo to make classic mini-console version of Super Nintendo

Looking to catch more coins in a bottle, Nintendo (NTDOY +2.1% ) will officially release a mini-console version of its venerable Super Nintendo console on Sept. 29.

The company found a surprise Christmas-season hit by making a miniature version of its classic Nintendo console, with games built in rather than requiring cartridges.

That device, the NES Classic Edition, was in short supply and is now discontinued. It retailed for $60, with $10 controllers sold to add on.

The SNES Classic Edition will sell for $80 and have two controllers included; it also promises a previously unreleased Super Nintendo game, Star Fox 2, along with a handful of era-appropriate games from the Mario family.

Between the higher price and the fact that Nintendo owns more of the games included on the system this time (14 of 21 titles), a similar frenzy for this new mini-console could give a boost to bottom lines.