Susquehanna still cautious on Constellations Brands

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic is still cautious on Neutral-rated Constellation Brands (STZ -0.5% ) due to political risks and the current EBITDA multiple the stock trade at.

"We are lowering our December ’17 price target to $162 from $171 due to a slight drop on the average sector multiple and lingering concerns (we continue to value the beer business at a 15% tax-adjusted EBITDA premium, and take W&S in line with the peer group)," writes Zuanic.

He forecasts Q1 2018 EPS sales growth of 4% for Constellation, in-line with consensus. He also expects Q1 EPS of $1.93 vs. $1.98 consensus.