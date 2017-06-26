Apple CEO praises Indian PM, iPhone SE launches in the country

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Tim Cook praises Indian PM Narendra Modi after a roundtable meeting, tweeting: “We’re inspired by your vision for India and excited about what we can achieve together.”

Apple has now completed a soft launch of Indian-manufactured iPhone SE devices in the country with hopes that the manufacturing partnership will eventually allow for cheaper phones in the region.

Lower priced devices are crucial to capturing the Indian market where 75% of purchased phones cost less than $250. Apple currently has about a 3% market share, according to AppleInsider.