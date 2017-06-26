Analysts up BlackBerry price target on 2H optimism

TD raises BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) from $10 to $11.50 with a Buy rating on beliefs that 2H has potentials to offset last week’s software revenue miss.

Analyst Daniel Chan says the software focus overlooks strong traction and billings in Radar and company management’s confidence about closing some IP license deals before year’s end.

Chen points out that BlackBerry has $1.9B in net cash and enough balance sheet flexibility to capitalize growth through strategic investments.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank bumps BlackBerry’s price target up fifty cents to $7.50 with a Hold rating.

Analyst Vijay Bhagavath expresses caution on the company’s ability to beat full-year consensus estimates for FY18 and FY19 because of FCF pressure from revenue recognition timing, customer growth sustainability, and ongoing investments in the software transition.

