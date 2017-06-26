Fox Sports shifting resources from writing to video

Fox Sports (FOX +2.5% , FOXA +3% ) is making over its online operations by cutting writing staff in order to shift investment toward video production.

It will leave writing-focused coverage of sports, along with column writing, to news-focused rivals like ESPN, and work to develop more video for use on air and otherwise.

The move is of a piece with Fox's cancellation of its SportsCenter-like nighly news show to invest in more opinion/talk shows.

“Creating compelling sports video content is what we do best at Fox Sports,” Fox's Jamie Horowitz said in a staff memo.