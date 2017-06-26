DoJ, Colorado sue PDC Energy for Clean Air Act violations

PDC Energy (PDCE -1.7% ) slumps after the U.S. Justice Department and the state file a civil complaint in federal court against the company alleging violations of the Clean Air Act.

The complaint alleges unlawful emissions of volatile organic compounds from storage tanks that are or have been part of a PDC oil and natural gas production system in the state.

PDC owns or operates ~600 tank batteries in Colorado's D-J Basin that are certified as being controlled to comply with regulations for emissions of VOCs from storage tanks.