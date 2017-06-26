South African miners ask High Court to block government charter

South Africa’s mining companies apply to the High Court in Pretoria to block the government’s new mining charter, arguing that the new rules would destroy the industry.

The Chamber of Mines, which represents mining companies, has applied for an urgent halt to the implementation of the charter, which includes a requirement to raise black ownership levels to 30%, up from 26% currently, and previous deals from which black investors have since sold out are not given full credit.

Potentially relevant tickers: OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:IMPUY, OTC:LNMIF, OTCPK:SOUHY, SBGL, AU, GOLD, GFI, HMY