GE is new Top Pick at Barclays, which sees bright side of recent changes

General Electric (GE +0.2% ) has been a longtime underperformer vs. the S&P 500 and has taken a 13% drubbing YTD, but Barclays analyst Scott Davis makes the stock his new Top Pick, replacing Honeywell (HON +0.4% ), as he sees Ge earnings forecasts as too low.

Barclays believes the naming of John Flannery as the new CEO, "combined with a bottom-quartile valuation, significant cost-out program, better cash generation, accretion from BHI, and a top-decile dividend yield continue to make GE one of the most compelling stories in our universe."

GE's detractors point to an unrealistic earnings ramp through 2018 and weak free cash flow generation, but the firm thinks GE's cash deficit is "largely explainable given structural changes in the business and cyclical headwinds from new product introductions."