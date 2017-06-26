Apple using leased Hertz SUVs in autonomous testing

Apple (AAPL -0.3% ) is leasing some vehicles from Hertz Global (HTZ +13.1% ) to use for autonomous testing, according to Bloomberg reporting.

Documents on file with the California Department of Motor Vehicles indicate that Apple will use Lexus RX450h sport utility vehicles for the testing.

The news breaks on the same day that an autonomous vehicle testing partnership between Avis and Google property Waymo was also unveiled.

