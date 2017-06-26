Evercore ISI says Sell semiconductors on Bitcoin symmetry

Evercore ISI Rich Ross puts semiconductors at Sell as he sees trading similarities between the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and cryptocurrency Bitcoin, per CNBC.

"I reiterate my sell call on Semi's and continue to see a test of 1,000 on the SOX (-8 percent) as the group continues to display the textbook signs of a reversal in trend and a technical symmetry with Bitcoin, which is down -9% overnight and poised for another -17% to 2,044," writes Ross.

