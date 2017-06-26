Volatility vanishes in Treasurys as well

Plenty's been made about the lack of volatility in equity markets, but in Treasurys, it's hit the weakest since 2013 - this as the 10-year Treasury yield has dripped down to its lowest since just after November's election.

Chart via Bloomberg

What's it all mean? As with equities, it's an interesting talking point, but probably not wise to attribute any predictive value to the indicator.

