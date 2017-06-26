GOP releases revised healthcare bill, at least six senators not on board

Trying to consolidate support, Senate Republicans release a revised version of the American Health Care Act. The most significant change, taking effect in 2019, is a new provision to encourage Americans to maintain coverage to replace Obamacare's individual mandate. It would impose a six-month waiting period before the new insurance takes effect for anyone who has at least a 63-day lapse in coverage in the prior year.

The GOP still has not rounded up all the support it needs for passage. Some senators are still demanding changes. At least half a dozen, conservative and moderate alike, are still undecided or have indicated opposition. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can only afford two defections and still pass the bill.

The Congressional Budget Office will release its analysis in about a week, including how many Americans may lose coverage and how much financial wiggle room McConnell has to bring holdouts into the fold with increased funding.

Yet another revision may be released tomorrow evening as lawmakers continue to make changes to mollify opposition.

