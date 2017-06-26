Lousy NYC weather a factor for Shake Shack's Q2

Lousy weather in New York City is likely to have pressured comparable sales for Shake Shack (SHAK -3.8% ) in the present quarter, according to Goldman Sachs.

The firm says the high-profile area for the restaurant chain saw 14 days of poor weather during the period, compared to 8 a year ago.

While the consensus estimate for Shake Shack Q2 comparable sales growth is +0.4%, GS expects a 2.5% drop. Shake Shack has been known to swing up or down 10% or more on comp sales misses or beats.

