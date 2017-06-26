Goldman cuts utilities group as valuations stretched, but Duke upped to Buy

Utilities stocks (XLU +0.8%) may have exhausted their positive momentum, Goldman Sachs says as it downgrades the sector to Cautious from Neutral and says valuation is becoming a concern.
Absolute P/E ratios in the utility sector are back at peak cyclical levels and relative valuation metrics compared to the rest of the S&P 500 are also near peak levels but earnings growth appears relatively typical, the firm says.
Among specific stocks, Goldman downgrades both Ameren (AEE +1%) and WEC Energy (WEC +0.4%) to Sell from Neutral, primarily about the companies’ ability to meet earnings expectations especially in 2019, and American Electric Power (AEP +0.6%) to Neutral from Buy.
But Goldman upgrades Duke Energy (DUK +1%) to Buy from Neutral with an $85 price target, citing DUK's relative valuations plus strategic actions that have shifted the company toward a stable regulatory infrastructure business as rate case filings and continued O&M cost management should ease North Caroline regulatory woes; the firm also upgrades PPL Corp. (PPL +1.3%) to Hold from Sell.
In addition to DUK, Goldman has Buy ratings on FirstEnergy (FE +4.1%), Public Service Enterprise (PEG +1.4%) and PG&E (PCG +0.2%).
Now read: Duke And Its Relative Valuation »