Goldman cuts utilities group as valuations stretched, but Duke upped to Buy

Utilities stocks (XLU +0.8% ) may have exhausted their positive momentum, Goldman Sachs says as it downgrades the sector to Cautious from Neutral and says valuation is becoming a concern.

Absolute P/E ratios in the utility sector are back at peak cyclical levels and relative valuation metrics compared to the rest of the S&P 500 are also near peak levels but earnings growth appears relatively typical, the firm says.

Among specific stocks, Goldman downgrades both Ameren (AEE +1% ) and WEC Energy (WEC +0.4% ) to Sell from Neutral, primarily about the companies’ ability to meet earnings expectations especially in 2019, and American Electric Power (AEP +0.6% ) to Neutral from Buy.

But Goldman upgrades Duke Energy (DUK +1% ) to Buy from Neutral with an $85 price target, citing DUK's relative valuations plus strategic actions that have shifted the company toward a stable regulatory infrastructure business as rate case filings and continued O&M cost management should ease North Caroline regulatory woes; the firm also upgrades PPL Corp. (PPL +1.3% ) to Hold from Sell.