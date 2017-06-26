Retail stocks shake off some Amazon anxiety

Retail stocks are working their way back higher after a tough week of losses tied to concerns over Amazon's deeper reach into the sector through a buyout of Whole Foods and the Prime Warehouse program.
Notable gainers today include Vitamin Shoppe (VSI +8.1%), The Container Store (TCS +5.5%), Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH +3.2%), The Finish Line (FINL +2.5%), Ulta Beauty (ULTA +1.8%), The Michaels Companies (MIK +1.5%), Stein Mart (SMRT +5.9%), New York & Company (NWY +4.4%), Ascena Retail (ASNA +2.9%), Caleres (CAL +3%), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +2.8%) and J. Jill (JILL +2.6%).
Even some of the bigger names such as Gap (GPS +1%), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS +1.1%) and Target (TGT +1.5%) are reeling back in their Amazon-influenced losses from last week.
Now read: Sally Beauty At $20: Like GNC At $40? »