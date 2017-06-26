Retail stocks shake off some Amazon anxiety

Retail stocks are working their way back higher after a tough week of losses tied to concerns over Amazon's deeper reach into the sector through a buyout of Whole Foods and the Prime Warehouse program.

Notable gainers today include Vitamin Shoppe (VSI +8.1% ), The Container Store (TCS +5.5% ), Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH +3.2% ), The Finish Line (FINL +2.5% ), Ulta Beauty (ULTA +1.8% ), The Michaels Companies (MIK +1.5% ), Stein Mart (SMRT +5.9% ), New York & Company (NWY +4.4% ), Ascena Retail (ASNA +2.9% ), Caleres (CAL +3% ), Shoe Carnival (SCVL +2.8% ) and J. Jill (JILL +2.6% ).