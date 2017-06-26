Statoil eyes late 2017 for Johan Castberg oil field decision

Statoil (STO -0.8%) says it plans to make a final investment decision on development of the $5.8B Johan Castberg oil field in the Arctic toward the end of this year.
STO says the field likely would come onstream in 2022 and operate for 30 years, and it would expect to invest ~NOK1.15B/year ($135.7M/year) in operation of the field
STO owns a 50% stake in Johan Castberg, which is believed to hold 450M-600M boe, while Eni (E -0.3%) holds 30% and Norwegian state firm Petoro holds 20%.
