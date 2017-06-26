SCANA, partners extend deadline for ailing nuclear power project

SCANA Corp (NYSE:SCG) and Santee Cooper announce an interim agreement with Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) Westinghouse Electric to extend construction at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station by another 45 days to Aug. 10.

The companies say the extension allows additional time to maintain their options by continuing construction on the project while determining the most prudent path forward, with a goal of reaching a decision during Q3.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) will remain in its current role and the project's co-owners will continue to make weekly payments for work performed during the interim period.