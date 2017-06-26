More details on the Avis-Waymo partnership

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) confirms its partnership with Waymo.

The company says the collaboration is designed to support Waymo’s growing autonomous vehicle fleet and Waymo’s public testing of its self-driving cars in Phoenix, Arizona.

Under the multi-year agreement, Avis will enhance selected rental facilities to offer automotive services and secure parking for Waymo’s fleet.

The services offered by Avis include interior and exterior cleaning, oil changes, tire rotations, and the checking, ordering and installation of automotive parts, as well as other necessary fleet support and maintenance.

"Avis Budget Group is an ideal partner to provide fleet support and maintenance. With thousands of locations around the world, Avis Budget Group can help us bring our technology to more people, in more places," says Waymo CEO John Krafcik.

Avis closed the day up 14.15% .

Source: Press Release