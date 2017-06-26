Bluebird bio reports topline interim data, $350M common offering

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) reports topline interim results from the Phase 2/3 Starbeam study of Lenti-D for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy in males under 18 years old.

17 patients completed two years of post-treatment follow-up and 88% met the primary endpoint of remaining free of major functional disabilities, which beat the 76% benchmark.

Safety profile was consistent with myeloablative conditioning with no reports of graft versus host disease or graft rejection.

Meanwhile, bluebird bio announces a $350M offering of common stock.