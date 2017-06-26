Stocks end mixed as gains in bank stocks offset tech losses

Stocks closed mixed as gains in the financial (+0.5%) and utilities (+0.8%) sectors helped offset losses from large-cap tech stocks in lackluster trading.

Bank stocks rose after the Italian government said it reached a deal to wind up two regional banks, which lifted the Stoxx Europe 600 Banks index and was followed by gains in U.S banks.

In the consumer staples (+0.4%) space, drug retailers rose on news that Walgreens Boots Alliance's (+1.5%) pending merger with Rite Aid (+30.2%) could be approved soon by the FTC.

On the downside, the tech (-0.6%) and health care (-0.2%) sectors struggled as investors engaged in some profit taking following recent rallies.

Energy (-0.2%) also fell even though U.S. crude oil rose 0.8% to $43.37/bbl in tallying its third straight increase.

U.S. Treasury prices moved slightly higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield a basis point lower at 2.14%.