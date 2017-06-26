New Media rebrands SMB unit as UpCurve

New Media Investment Group (NEWM +2.3% ) has rebranded its Propel Business Services unit, focused on small and midsized business.

The unit will be known as UpCurve from here, and its digital marketing services (Propel Marketing) rebranded to ThriveHive.

New Media also plans to expand the UpCurve product offerings in the future, beyond its current lineup addressing marketing technology, business management solutions, IT/infrastructure, voice and email communication offerings and small-business financing.

Revenues have grown 50% each year since the company built the business in late 2012, UpCurve CEO Peter Newton says.