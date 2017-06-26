CorEnergy downgraded at BofA on M&A strategy, dividend coverage concern

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) fell 4.7% in today's trade after BofA Merrill Lynch downgraded units to Underperform from Neutral with a $35 price target, citing an uncertain growth outlook, YTD performance relative to the midstream MLP sector and a still somewhat elevated business risk profile.

BofA believes CORR's growth is driven primarily by M&A, with management having guided to 1-2 transactions per project range in 2017-18, but recent transactions in the midstream sector suggest valuations for high quality midstream assets in many production basins remain elevated overall despite the commodity pullback.

The firm also thinks CORR's dividend coverage of 1.1x, assuming flat dividends, is tight relative to the company's risk profile and would persist if MoGas' proposed growth project fails to gain traction from customers.