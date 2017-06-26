T-Mobile testing LAA, rolls out LTE-U to boost data speeds

T-Mobile (TMUS -0.4% ) has begun field-testing License Assisted Access on its network in Los Angeles, and reports that it showed 741 Mbps download speeds.

The company says it's the first to test LAA, which uses aggregated spectrum to speed data.

T-Mobile is also rolling out LTE-U, which uses unlicensed public 5 GHz airwaves to boost speeds for compatible phones (at the moment, just Samsung's Galaxy S8). LTE-U doesn't use aggregation to the extent that LAA does, but T-Mobile has made it live in locations in Bellevue, Wash.; Brooklyn, NY; Dearborn, Mich.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Richardson, Texas; and Simi Valley, Calif.

The carrier will add small cells with LAA functionality to add density to its network starting later this year.