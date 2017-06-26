'Transformers' opens softly for franchise but tops box office

Transformers: The Last Knight took over for Cars 3 atop the box office charts over the weekend, but with a Transformers franchise-low opening.

The latest Transformers picture from Paramount (VIA +2.7% , VIAB +2.9% ) drew $44.7M to lead comers, including Wonder Woman (TWX +0.1% ), which held its No. 2 spot with $24.9M. Cars 3 (DIS +1.2% ) lagged that only slightly, with $24.1M.

Wonder Woman is lifting the DC Comics Universe as it plugs away: Now at $318.1M in domestic grosses, it's hit $653.9M on a worldwide basis in four weeks of release.

Cars 3 drew just under $100M cumulative domestic in its second week, and added another $11.9M from 26 international markets to bring its global cumulative total to $141.3M.