Downsized Penn West Petroleum changes name, hopes to start turnaround

Penn West Petroleum (NYSE:PWE) has officially changed its name to Obsidian Energy at an investor meeting, where President and CEO David French said the new name “describes a new company," but Financial Post's Geoffrey Morgan says PWE may need more than a change of letterhead to turn around its fortunes.

French tells shareholders that PWE has shrunk dramatically in recent years but has reduced its debt by 90% to $384M in Q1 from $1.9B in 2015.

French also says PWE’s total production has contracted to 35K bbl/day from 130K but margins have improved, and he thinks the company can continue to earn returns as long as oil prices remain above $35/bbl and natural gas prices are above $1.60/Mcf.

RBC analyst Greg Pardy says Obsidian has the flexibility to scale back its capital spending in its three operating areas in Alberta as prices change.