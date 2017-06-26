Fang Holdings cut to Hold at CICC; Greenwoods trims stake

Fang Holdings (NYSE:SFUN) rose 4.4% today in the face of a downgrade at CICC.

The firm cut Fang to Hold from a previous Buy rating, and set a price target of $2.87 -- implying 13.8% downside from today's higher price.

Meanwhile, in a 13G/A filing, the company notes Greenwoods Asset Management has trimmed its stake in the company for the second time this year. The filing notes holdings of a little over 15.48M shares, or 4.83% of the company; that's down from a reported 7.33% in January.