California to list Monsanto's glyphosate as causing cancer

California's environmental regulator says it will add glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto's (NYSE:MON) popular Roundup weed killer, to the state's list of chemicals known to cause cancer, effective July 7.

The agency says the designation under California's Proposition 65 state law will proceed following an unsuccessful attempt by the company to block the listing in trial court.

MON calls the state's action "unwarranted on the basis of science and the law," and has appealed the trial court's decision as it plans to continue its legal challenge.