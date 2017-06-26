Report: U.S. tariffs on solar panels could crush industry

A trade complaint asking the Trump administration to impose tariffs on solar panels could devastate the U.S. solar industry, wiping out two-thirds of systems forecast to be installed over the next five years, according to a report by GTM Research.

The case, filed by bankrupt panel manufacturer Suniva, would cause equipment prices to spike in the U.S. and prompt installations to fall to as low as 25 GW during 2018-22, down from GTM’s current forecast of 72.5 GW, the report says.

The biggest impact of tariffs likely would be felt by large-scale unity solar farms, which compete as an alternative to natural gas, while residential rooftop installations would take a lesser hit, GTM says.

