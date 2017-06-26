WSJ: Sprint exploring wireless deal with Charter, Comcast

Sprint (NYSE:S) is in exclusive talks with Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to explore a deal that could boost their plans to offer wireless service, WSJ reports.

Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son and the cable companies entered into a two-month, exclusive agreement for discussions through late-July, putting merger talks with T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) on hold, according to the report.

One potential arrangement reportedly is for CHTR and CMCSA to invest in improving Sprint’s network in exchange for favorable terms to offer wireless service using the carrier’s network, possibly involving the companies taking an equity stake in Sprint; the cable companies already have such a network resale deal with Verizon (NYSE:VZ), but a Sprint deal could provide better terms.