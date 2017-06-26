Petrobras resumes talks with Sete Brasil over vessel contracts

Petrobras (PBR +2.3% ) is higher after saying late Friday that it had resumed talks with struggling Brazilian asset manager Sete Brazil over vessel contracts.

The companies suspended talks earlier this year after the asset manager filed for bankruptcy protection after failing to pay overdue debt.

PBR says any agreement resulting from the new negotiations would require approval by relevant regulatory bodies as well as its board.

Separately, PBR also says it is in talks to amend terms of a contract on pipeline connections supplied by TechnipFMC (OTCQX:TKPPY) to ensure smooth exploration and production activities at its top producing fields in the pre-salt region.

The problems, which occurred in the offshore Lula and Sapinhoá fields, led technicians to begin investigating the flaws and monitoring other pipeline connections in pre-salt areas.