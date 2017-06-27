CBO evaluates Senate health bill

The Senate Republican healthcare bill would result in 22M more people uninsured by the end of the coming decade, while reducing federal spending by $321B during that time, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The figures, which were released just hours after GOP leaders revised the bill, complicates the path forward for the already-fraught legislation.

Is a vote before the July 4 recess still realistic?

