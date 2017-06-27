Xerox sells French research center to Naver

South Korean firm Naver (OTC:NHNCF) announces that it acquired the Xerox Research Centre Europe in Grenoble, France from Xerox (NYSE:XRX) for an undisclosed amount.

The agreement is expected to close in the Q3.

"The majority of research taking place at XRCE was supporting Xerox’s business process outsourcing unit, now an independent company and no longer aligns with Xerox strategy. This transaction will allow us to better optimize our R&D investment, focusing in areas more aligned to our business," says Xerox CTO Steve Hoover.

Source: Press Release