Global Payments expands e-commerce offerings

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) announces it is offering a new solution to help businesses extend their global reach with access to more than 120 local and alternative payment methods from 170 different countries across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas.

The company says the offering provides its ecommerce and omnichannel customers with access to an expansive range of payment methods including bank transfers, direct debits and digital wallets.

"This capability helps us broaden our range of innovative ecommerce and omnichannel payment solutions by empowering our customers to sell beyond borders," says Global Payments exec Jeff Burke.

Source: Press Release