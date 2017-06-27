Tiffany a top pick at BAML

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) lands on Bank of America Merrill Lynch's U.S. 1 List to become one of the firm's top picks from its Buy-rated group of stocks.

"A variety of factors point to a turnaround for Tiffany in 2017," advises BAML.

Improved comparable sales growth is expected out of Tiffany in the back half of the year, while the luxury goods seller's new CFO and reconstituted board are seen as positives for the long tem.

BAML keeps a price target of $110 on Tiffany to rep 19% upside potential.

Source: Bloomberg