Regeneron and Sanofi's Kevzara OK'd in Europe for rheumatoid arthritis

As expected, the European Commission approves Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) Kevzara (sarilumab), combined with methotrexate, for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have responded inadequately to or are intolerant to one or more disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) such as methotrexate. Kevzara may also be used as monotherapy in patients who are intolerant to methotrexate or when treatment with methotrexate is inappropriate.

In April, the advisory committee CHMP adopted a positive opinion recommending approval. The FDA approved it last month.

Sarilumab in a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the inflammatory activity of RA by binding to the interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor. IL-6 is the most abundant cytokine in the serum and synovial fluid of RA sufferers and is correlated with disease activity and joint destruction.

