Oliver Garden impresses for Darden in FQ4

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reports comparable sales for the Olive Garden chain rose 4.4% in FQ4 to top the consensus mark of 2.8%. Same-restaurant traffic was up 2.0% for Olive Garden and pricing was up 1.7%.

Comparable sales growth by brand: Longhorn Steakhouse +3.5%, The Capital Grille +0.5%, Yard House +0.1%, Eddie V's +3.3%, Seasons 52 -1.3%, Bahama Breeze +1.4%.

Restaurant labor costs rose at a slower pace for Darden than overall sales growth during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Darden expects same-restaurant sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0% in FY18 and total sales growth of 11.5% to 13.0%.

