Under Armour announces operational changes

Under Armour (UA, UAA) announces that it hired Patrik Frisk to become the company's president and chief operating officer. Frisk takes over his duties on July 10.

Frisk was the former CEO of The Aldo Group and spent ten years at VF Corporation as a high-level exec.

The company also announces other strategic executive changes to align its organizational structure to better leverage its digital business, support its move toward category management and drive greater operational efficiency across the organization.

"Today's leadership appointments and the streamlining of our organizational structure are transformative steps focused on a sharper, consumer-led approach and go-to-market strategy through our category management lens," says CEO Kevin Plank.

Source: Press Release