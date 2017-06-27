Downgrade of MBIA's National sparks rally as sale mulled

S&P yesterday afternoon downgraded MBIA's (NYSE:MBI) municipal bond insurance unit by two notches to A from AA-. The move, says BTIG bull Mark Palmer, significantly diminishes National's ability to write new business, and thus boosts the chances that MBIA will look to sell itself.

The natural buyer, says Palmer, is Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO), which has been clear about its intention to consolidate what's left of the monoline industry.

He reiterates his Buy rating and $14 price target. That's 50% of adjusted book value, and nearly 60% upside for the stock.