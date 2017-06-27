Putting a number to a Tesla music streaming service

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas thinks a potential move by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to offer a streaming service makes sense, but wouldn't be a "significant needle mover" for the company.

By the analyst's math, a music service would have value of about $50M in comparison to Tesla's market cap of over $62B.

"Perhaps Tesla doesn’t want to just sit back and give the larger tech firms too easy of an open lane. Internet radio/music streaming is just a small part of it," writes Jonas.

Source: Bloomberg

