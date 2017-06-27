Ablynx earns €2.5M milestone from collaboration partner Merck

Merck's (NYSE:MRK) launch of an IND-enabling toxicology study with a bi-specific Nanobody triggers a €2.5M milestone payment to collaboration partner Ablynx (OTC:ABLYF). If successfully completed, the Nanobody could be the first product candidate to enter the clinic.

A bi-specific molecule binds to two different immune modulators.

The companies are working together under a February 2014 research collaboration and licensing agreement to develop Nanobody candidates directed toward immune checkpoint modulators. The partnership was expanded in July 2015 and now includes 17 programs.

To date, Ablynx has received €33M in upfront payments and is eligible to receive up to €340M in milestones per program in addition to tiered royalties on net sales.

The companies are also collaborating in ion channel drug development under a separate October 2012 agreement.