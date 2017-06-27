FactSet beats EPS estimates, guidance beats consensus

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) reports Q3 earnings and beats EPS estimates with in-line revenue. Annual Subscription Value was $1.28B, up 5.7% on the year when adjusted for acquisition costs and foreign currency.

Acquisition: FactSet acquired BISAM Technologies and Interactive Data Managed Solutions for $205.2M and $20M in cash, respectively. Related adjustments include a $2.5M reduction in revenue and an operating margin drop from 31.1% in last year’s quarter to 28.1%.

Customer base: Ended quarter with 4,629 clients, a net increase of 225 including 117 from the acquisitions. User count was up 237 to 86,025. Annual client retention 92% expressed as a percentage of clients.

Cash flow: FCF was $84.3M, and OCF was $92.3M.

Q4 guidance: GAAP revenue forecasted between $321M and $328M, with the lower end in-line with consensus estimates, and diluted EPS from $1.86 to $1.92, which straddles the $1.90 consensus estimate. Adjusted operating margin expected between 31% and 32%.

