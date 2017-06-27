Futures lower ahead of Yellen speech

U.S. index futures are heading lower ahead of today's speeches from Janet Yellen and other Fed policymakers. Dow -0.1% ; S&P 500 -0.1; Nasdaq -0.5% .

Hitting headlines prior to the market open, the EU has fined Google a record €2.4B for breaching antitrust laws in its search results.

Oil is up 1% at $43.83/bbl, gold is 0.4% higher at $1252/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.16%.

